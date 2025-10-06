Vanhanen, Snell & Kvasnicka Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards for October 6, 2025

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips forward Matias Vanhanen has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Vanhanen, an 18-year-old product of Nokia, Finland, tallied 10 points (2G-8A) and a plus-8 rating in three games, as the Silvertips rattled off three consecutive wins to surge to the top of the WHL standings.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound left winger started his weekend with a bang, recording five points (1G-4A) in a resounding 7-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Vanhanen linked up with fellow countryman Julius Miettinen, setting up the Seattle Kraken prospect three times to help him collect a hat trick. Vanhanen added another assist on a second period goal from Florida Panthers prospect Shea Busch. Midway through the third period, Vanhanen secured his first career WHL goal, scoring on a power play to extend the score to 5-1. At the end of the night, Vanhanen was named second star of the game for his efforts.

Vanhanen kept cooking Saturday night, scoring three points (1G-2A) as the Silvertips once again thumped the opposition, knocking off the Victoria Royals by a margin of 9-4. Vanhanen registered his second career WHL goal 4:20 into the second period, giving the Silvertips a 5-3 lead. That marker went on to stand as the eventual game-winning goal for Everett. In the third period, Vanhanen once again helped Busch find the back of the net - once on the power play and once at even strength. For the second consecutive night, Vanhanen was named the second star of the game.

Sunday afternoon in Tri-City, Vanhanen served as a catalyst yet again, chipping in with two primary assists in a 5-3 win over the Americans. First, he set up the opening goal of the game, helping Busch collect his sixth goal of the campaign 15:13 into the first period. Midway through the third period, Vanhanen found Jaxsin Vaughan on a power play for the game-winning goal.

With the 10-point outburst this weekend, Vanhanen launched himself into second in scoring in the WHL, having registered 13 points (2G-11A) in six games. He also leads the Silvertips in scoring, sitting two points ahead of his linemate, Miettinen. Vanhanen has only been held off the scoresheet once in his young WHL career and finds himself riding an active five-game point streak, which stands as the second-longest active point streak in the WHL.

Over six games, Vanhanen has found ways to contribute in all situations, having secured two power-play points (1G-1A), one shorthanded assist, and 10 even-strength points (1G-9A).

Selected by the Silvertips in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Vanhanen signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on July 15. In the spring, he represented Finland at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, scoring five points (2G-3A) in five games. He also appeared with Finland at the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase and is a candidate to represent his nation at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship this season in Minnesota.

Through six games, the Silvertips (5-0-1-0) are undefeated in regulation and sit atop the WHL standings.

Next up, the Silvertips continue a five-game swing away from home when they head to Vancouver Islander for back-to-back games against the Victoria Royals (3-1-1-0) this Friday and Saturday.

OIL KINGS NETMINDER SNELL NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Parker Snell has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Snell, a 17-year-old product of St. Albert, Alta., went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, .939 save percentage, and one shutout, doing his part as the Oil Kings won three games on an East Division road trip this past week.

The 6-foot-2, 173-pound puckstopper's first appearance of the week came Wednesday, October 1, as the Oil Kings snuck past the Regina Pats by a 4-3 score. Snell faced 18 shots over the first two periods of play, keeping the score even until Andrew O'Neill was able to convert the game-winning goal in the early stages of the third period.

Snell's second outing of the week came Saturday, October 4, and went into the books as a 5-0 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Snell made 20 saves through the first 40 minutes, before cruising in with six saves in the third period. Collecting his second career WHL shutout, Snell was named second star of the game.

To this point in the 2025-26 WHL season, Snell's 1.33 GAA is tied for first among all qualified WHL goaltenders, while his .943 SV% ranks third. His three wins are tied for second among all WHL goaltenders.

Snell, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, was selected by the Oil Kings in the second round (34th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He made his WHL debut November 30, 2024, recording a 29-save shutout in a 5-0 win over the Prince George Cougars. In five career WHL games, Snell is 5-0-0-0 with a 0.84 GAA, .968 SV%, and two shutouts.

Prior to joining the Oil Kings, Snell was a star in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) - with both the Northern Alberta Xtreme and OHA Edmonton. In 2022-23, Snell was named the Top U15 Goaltender in the CSSHL, after going 15-0-0 with a 1.35 GAA, .944 SV%, and four shutouts with the Northern Alberta Xtreme. In 2024-25 with OHA Edmonton, Snell was named the Top U18 Goaltender and U18 Most Valuable Player, going 9-10-1 with a 3.19 GAA, .922 SV%, and one shutout.

With the three road wins this past week, the Oil Kings (5-1-0-0) sit atop the WHL's Central Division and Eastern Conference standings. Next up, they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers (4-1-0-0) Wednesday, October 8 (7 p.m. MT) at Co-op Place.

ISLANDERS PROSPECT KVASNICKA NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka of the Penticton Vees has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Kvasnicka, an 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., recorded seven points (3G-4A) and a plus-4 rating in three games this weekend, as the Vees secured three consecutive wins to vault to the top of the B.C. Division standings.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger started the weekend with two points (1G-1A) in a 3-2 home ice triumph over the Portland Winterhawks Friday night. The win goes into the history books as the first WHL home-ice victory for the Penticton Vees. Kvasnicka opened the scoring 2:24 into the first period, registering his second career WHL goal. Moments into the third period, Kvasnicka factored into the eventual game-winning tally from veteran Matteo Danis, helping give Penticton a 3-0 lead. Kvasnicka was named first star of the game thanks to his multipoint effort.

Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Kvasnicka put on show, tallying four points (1G-3A) in a massive 10-4 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Isles prospect once again was ready to go from the first puck drop, this time scoring 25 seconds into regulation to give Penticton a quick lead. In the second period, he added secondary assists on goals from Brittan Alstead and Ryden Evers, before collecting one more secondary helper on Alstead's third goal of the night late in the third period. Kvasnicka was named second star of the game.

Wrapping up the weekend on the road, Kvasnicka registered the fourth goal of his WHL career in a 5-1 road win over the Wenatchee Wild. Midway through the second period, the Minnesota native found the back of the net on a power play to give the Vees a 3-1 advantage. He finished the afternoon with seven shots on goal.

Kvasnicka was acquired by the Vees from those same Wenatchee Wild, via trade on June 19. He was originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

This summer, Kvasnicka was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (122nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) U18 team and represented the United States at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, scoring five points (3G-2A) in seven games, helping his nation to a bronze medal.

As a member of the U18 NTDP, Kvasnicka participated in the 2024 edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Through seven games, the Penticton Vees (4-2-0-1) are first in the WHL's B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference.

The Vees open a five-game home stand Saturday, October 11 (6:05 p.m. PT), when they re-engage their Okanagan rivalry with the Kelowna Rockets (2-1-0-0).

