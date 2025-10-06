Rebels this Week

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

It was a tough weekend for the Rebels as the club suffered a pair of losses in Saskatchewan.

October 3 - The Rebels had several bad bounces prove fatal in a 4-2 loss to the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre. Beckett Hamilton netted his first goal of the season and added an assist. Ty Coupland scored his second goal in as many games. Peyton Shore made 27 saves.

October 4 - The Rebels were felled by a shot blocking clinic in a 4-1 road loss to the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. Matthew Gard scored his second goal of the season in the opening minute of period two. Chase Wutzke turned in 24 saves.

This Week

A three-game week for the Rebels gets underway Tuesday night (Oct. 7) when they welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes back to the Marchant Crane Centrium for a 7 p.m. tilt. Then on Friday, October 10, the Rebels host the Moose Jaw Warriors for the first time this season with puck drop also set for 7 p.m. The week concludes Saturday when the Rebels head to Lethbridge for a 6 p.m. game versus the Hurricanes.

Oh Captain, My Captain

On October 2, forward Talon Brigley was named as the 29 th captain in Rebels team history. The Sylvan Lake, AB native has played his entire career with the Rebels since being drafted by the club in round two of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Serving as alternate captains for 2025-26 are defencemen Keith McInnis and Derek Thurston, and forwards Jaxon Fuder and Matthew Gard.

Slovak Attack

Matus Lisy is just the fifth Slovakian-born player to suit up for the Red Deer Rebels. He joins Vladimir Mihalik (2005-06), Juraj Valach (2007-08), Andrej Kudrna (2009-11), Filip Vasko (2021-13) and Mario Grman (2014-15). Meantime, Samuel Drancak is the 19th Czech-born player in team history.

Little Rebel

