Landon MacSwain Signs with Rebels
Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Landon MacSwain has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.
The Anchorage, Alaska native signs following an impressive preseason with the Rebels where he scored two power play goals for the club.
MacSwain, who is 18, played for Chicago Mission 18U AAA last season and had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games. In 2022-23 MacSwain won a USA Tier I 15U National Championship with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings.
Landon MacSwain
Forward
Shoots: Left
Height: 6'2.5
Weight: 197
Birthdate: 2007-08-27
Hometown: Anchorage, AK
2024-25 Club: Chicago Mission 18U AAA
