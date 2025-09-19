Preview: Americans at Seattle - September 20, 2025

Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans wrapped up their pre-season schedule with a 3-2 overtime loss against the Wenatchee Wild Sunday afternoon. With the loss the Americans finished the pre-season with a record of 3-0-3-0. Xavier Wendt was stellar in net for Tri-City making 38 saves in the loss. Goaltending was the Americans strong point throughout their six pre-season games as Wendt and Ryan Grout posted a combined .947 save percentage.

VS SEATTLE: Tri-City will play the Thunderbirds six times during the 2025-26 season. After this game the two teams won't meet for nearly three months; December 14 in Kennewick. The rest of the season series has a pair of home-and-homes, February 13 and 14 and March 6 and 7. Last year the Americans went 2-4 against the Thunderbirds, winning once on the road and at home.

SCORING LEADERS (Pre-season)

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Savin Virk (3-3-6) Brendan Rudolph (4-1-5)

Gavin Garland (2-4-6) Cameron Kuzma (3-1-4)

Jesse McKinnon (3-1-4) Brock England (1-3-4)

SPECIAL TEAMS (Pre-season)

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Power Play - 16.0% (4/25) Power Play - 12.5% (3/24)

Penalty Kill - 90.5% (19/21) Penalty Kill - 75.0% (27/36)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







