Warriors Sign Hirst to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2023 ninth-round pick Benson Hirst to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Benson has been to three Warriors' training camps and he's taken all the information that we've given him to become better," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He's worked hard to earn his chance to play in the Western Hockey League."

Last season, with the Prairie Hockey Academy U18 Prep team, Hirst recorded 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points through 24 games. In 21 games with the Northern Manitoba Blizzard of the MJHL, Hirst tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points.

Hirst also tallied 2 goals through 12 playoff games with the Blizzard on their way to the Centennial Cup. At the Centennial Cup, Hirst added another goal and assist in four games.

Hirst and the Blizzard were named MJHL Champions before continuing on to become Centennial Cup Champions.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are hosting an outdoor tailgate ahead of their home opener on September 20. The fun starts at 3:30 with live music from Ray Rawlyk, local food trucks, and beer gardens. Game tickets can be purchased here. Puck drops at 6:00.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.