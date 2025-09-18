Moose Jaw Warriors Announce Three Year Extension with Golden West Broadcasting

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors and Golden West Broadcasting have announced a three-year deal to keep Country 100 the radio home of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with the Moose Jaw Warriors," said Golden West Radio Station Sales Manager Colin Johnston. "Warriors hockey is an integral part of this community, and we're proud to be the station that brings all the action to our listeners."

"Our partnership with Golden West Broadcasting is something we take pride in," said Warriors' Director of Business Operations Olivia Howe. "Whether fans are listening from the tractor, the car, or the livestream, they are getting to hear the game brought to life by the best in the league."

James Gallo and Derek Kletzel return to the broadcast booth and will supply fans with all the action throughout the season at home and on the road.

Earlier this year, the Western Hockey League announced a partnership with Victory+ to broadcast all WHL games free.

The Warriors are excited to announce the return of Marc Smith as Victory+ host and the addition of rinkside reporter Elizabeth Black for all home games.

In partnership with Golden West Broadcasting, Victory+, and the WHL, the Warriors are excited to bring fans an elite-level broadcast.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are hosting an outdoor tailgate ahead of their home opener on September 20. The fun starts at 3:30 with live music from Ray Rawlyk, local food trucks, and beer gardens. Game tickets can be purchased. Puck drops at 6:00.







