Giants & LEC Introduce Jack's Giant Deals

Langley, B.C. - As part of the Vancouver Giants' milestone 25th Western Hockey League season, the team - in partnership with the Langley Events Centre - is proud to announce a lineup of Jack's Giant Deals: special food and beverage offers available all season long at the LEC.

Jack's Giant Deals offer fan favourites with $25, $20 and $10 bundles.

$25 Deals

- Northwest Deli: Two regular hot dogs, two bags of chips, plus two souvenir drinks

- Nathan's: Two Nathan's hot dogs & two bottled drinks

- Barley Merchant: A flight of four 6oz beers with a soft pretzel

- Papa John's: Two individual pizzas

$20 Deals

- Triple O's: Any single burger (BC, Chicken, Veggie) or 5 chicken strips, with fries & a souvenir drink

- Papa John's: One individual pizza with two bottled drinks

- Northwest Deli: Gourmet sandwich, fries & a souvenir drink

- Snack Shelf: Souvenir Giants tub with two bottled drinks, two chocolate bars & a bag of Meridian specialty popcorn

$10 Deals

- Popcorn Combo: Souvenir popcorn and a bottled drink

- Coffee & Treats: Mini donuts & hot chocolate or drip coffee

Fans can take advantage of Jack's Giant Deals at select concession stands throughout the Langley Events Centre during every Giants home game of the 2025-26 season.

