Gerwing Reassigned from LA Kings
Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that forward Dawson Gerwing has been reassigned from the Los Angeles Kings Training Camp. Gerwing, who attended camp as a free agent invite on an amateur tryout agreement, will rejoin the Rockets ahead of Friday's Home Opener.
In addition, forward Hayden Paupanekis and defenseman Will Sharpe have returned from NHL camps, but are currently listed as week-to-week with upper-body injuries.
Several Rockets remain with their NHL clubs and could see preseason action in the coming weeks:
Hiroki Gojsic - Nashville Predators
Carson Wetsch - San Jose Sharks
Tomas Poletin - New York Islanders
Tij Iginla - Utah Mammoth
Mazden Leslie - Vegas Golden Knights (Free Agent Invite, ATO)
Nate Corbet - Los Angeles Kings (Free Agent Invite, ATO)
The Rockets will host the Spokane Chiefs tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in their 2025-26 Home Opener, marking the start of the club's 30th anniversary season.
Tickets are available now through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office. Fans can also watch the game live and free on VictoryPlus.com.
Forward Dawson Gerwing training with the Los Angeles Kings
