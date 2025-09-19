Gerwing Reassigned from LA Kings

Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Forward Dawson Gerwing training with the Los Angeles Kings

(Kelowna Rockets) Forward Dawson Gerwing training with the Los Angeles Kings(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that forward Dawson Gerwing has been reassigned from the Los Angeles Kings Training Camp. Gerwing, who attended camp as a free agent invite on an amateur tryout agreement, will rejoin the Rockets ahead of Friday's Home Opener.

In addition, forward Hayden Paupanekis and defenseman Will Sharpe have returned from NHL camps, but are currently listed as week-to-week with upper-body injuries.

Several Rockets remain with their NHL clubs and could see preseason action in the coming weeks:

Hiroki Gojsic - Nashville Predators

Carson Wetsch - San Jose Sharks

Tomas Poletin - New York Islanders

Tij Iginla - Utah Mammoth

Mazden Leslie - Vegas Golden Knights (Free Agent Invite, ATO)

Nate Corbet - Los Angeles Kings (Free Agent Invite, ATO)

The Rockets will host the Spokane Chiefs tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in their 2025-26 Home Opener, marking the start of the club's 30th anniversary season.

Tickets are available now through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office. Fans can also watch the game live and free on VictoryPlus.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.