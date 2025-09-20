Warriors Notch First Win of the Season

BRANDON, Man. - The Moose Jaw Warriors notched their first win of the 2025-2026 WHL season over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Casey Brown potted the first goal of the game, and for the second year in a row, the first goal of the Western Hockey League season belongs to a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Just under 10 minutes into the frame, Chase Surkan potted his first goal of the WHL to bring the Wheat Kings back even. Pavel McKenzie brought the Warriors out on top again with a goal with just over seven minutes remaining in the period. Ethan Semeniuk potted the last goal of the period with just under a minute remaining. In the first period, the Warriors had one look on the man advantage after Dylan Ronald was assessed a minor penalty for hooking, but they were unable to capitalize.

The second period started with an early penalty kill for the Warriors after Brady Ness was called for slashing. Casey Brown added his second goal of the night just under four minutes into the frame, making tonight's game his first multi-goal game of his WHL career. Colt Carter notched a power play goal just under seven minutes into the period, marking the first goal of his WHL career.

Jan Trefny and Connor Schmidt had overlapping minor penalties that left the Warriors down two players for just over 30 seconds. The Warriors were able to kill off both penalties, but the Wheat Kings notched their second goal of the game off the stick of Jordan Gavin. Gunnar Gleason added another goal for the Wheat Kings, and the second period ended with a score of 5 - 3.

In the third period, Chase Surkan tallied a power-play goal to mark his second goal of the game. The Warriors and Wheat Kings each had an opportunity on the man advantage. Late in the third, the Wheat Kings pulled Jayden Kraus for the extra attacker, and Nolan Paquette added an empty net goal to bring the final score to 6 - 4.

The Warriors went one for three on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill. In net for the Warriors, Matthew Hutchison made 40 saves on 44 shots. At the opposite end, Jayden Kraus made 34 saves on 39 shots.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are hosting an outdoor tailgate ahead of their home opener on September 20. The fun starts at 3:30 with live music from Ray Rawlyk, local food trucks, and beer gardens. Game tickets can be purchased here. Puck drops at 6:00.







