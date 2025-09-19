Winterhawks Announce 2025-26 50th Anniversary Opening Night Roster

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks today announced the club's 2025-26 50th Anniversary opening night roster ahead of its first game in Prince George on Friday. The initial 28-man roster includes 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

The Portland Winterhawks enter the 2025-26 season Commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey. Following back-to-back runs to the Western Conference Championship and 14 straight trips to the WHL Playoffs, the Winterhawks 50th Anniversary season is set to be one to remember both on and off the ice.

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing the final touches of a $50 million renovation, which includes all new seats, the addition of VIP loge boxes, updated restrooms, ADA accommodations, and a fresh coat of paint to enhance the concourse, which already boasts stunning views of the Rose City.

Those attending games at Glass Palace will also witness LED rink boards as the Winterhawks become one of only three North American hockey teams, and the only Canadian Hockey League franchise, to feature this impressive technology. The boards will remain static while the puck is in play, but fans can expect an elevated gameday experience!

While some notable names have moved on, the next wave of Winterhwks is primed and ready to showcase their skills and continue the trend of success.

Over the summer, Winterhawks defenseman Max Pšenička (Utah Mammoth) and forwards Ryan Miller (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Alex Weiermair (Vegas Golden Knights) all heard their names called at the 2025 NHL Draft. They became the 149th, 150th, and 151st players in Winterhawks history to be drafted into the NHL, a WHL high.

Portland has several notable names who will be seen on draft boards and rankings as they continue their development.

Head coach Kyle Gustafson returns for his second season as head coach, and his 21st season with the organization. He will once again be flanked by Mike Fanelli and former Winterhawk Sven Bärtschi, who both return for their second season as assistant coaches.

Key Returners

While the Winterhawks see the departure of their top four scorers from a season ago, Alex Weiermair figures to be one of the leading candidates to be a top scorer this year in his 20-year-old campaign. The Los Angeles, California, native arrived in Portland in December last season and registered 21 goals and 25 assists in just 41 games.

Ryan Miller enters his third season with Portland, and one where the once 16-year-old rookie is now the seasoned 18-year-old veteran. The former third-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft is known for scoring timely goals and being someone coaches rely on in all situations.

Kyle McDonough, the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year for the 2024-25 season, is also entering his third year with the Winterhawks. McDonough's contributions off the ice received some well-deserved recognition last year, and his play on the ice saw him score a career-high 14 goals and double his previous season's assists to 16.

Jordan Duguay was the lone Winterhawk player to appear in all 68 games in 2024-2025 was the first Winterhawk in 29 years to play in every game as a 16-year-old. After scoring 11 goals and 21 assists, he was named the team's Rookie of the Year.

On the blue line, Portland will look to Carter Sotheran and Max Pšenička to lead the way. Both players are not afraid to jump into the play offensively and use their size and reach to disrupt plays in their own zone.

Czechia import goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták is back for his second season between the pipes for Portland, fresh off helping the Hawks to two road Game Seven victories in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

In addition, the Hawks are excited to welcome back Carysn Dyck, who had 24 points last year in his rookie season, David Hoy, a responsible, two-way forward, Tyson Yaremko, who enters his overage year following a season-ending injury in 2024-25, Griffin Darby, the team's first-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Kayd Ruedig, an offensive defenseman who is not afraid to activate on the rush, and Cole Slobodian, a reliable defenseman who excels on the penalty kill and shot blocking.

Who's In and Out

Portland will have a new captain in its 50th Anniversary season as Kyle Chyzowski aged out, along with alternate captains Ryder Thompson and Tyson Jugnauth. Forwards Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Zakreski have moved on to the NCAA; however, there are a number of fresh faces for Portland fans to be excited about this season!

When the Hawks hit the ice in Prince George, as many as 14 players could make their WHL debuts.

Up front, the reinforcements arrive with the additions of a pair of former Brooks Bandits. Nathan Brown and Nathan Free bring a championship pedigree with them after helping lead Brooks to a BCHL title a year ago. Free is a pure goal scorer and a threat on the power play, and Brown's style brings energy, toughness, and a spark fans will enjoy watching.

Two highly touted brothers from the Land of 10,000 Lakes made the move west as the Spehar brothers joined the fold. Sam Spehar (18) was acquired from the Calgary Hitmen in the offseason and signed with the Winterhawks shortly after his younger brother, Finn Spehar (16), signed with Portland. Both Chaska natives are electric with the puck. Sam's vision and passing ability will set up his teammates with Grade-A chances, and Finn's quick release and speed to burn will cause goaltenders and defensemen fits all year long.

Jake Gustafson comes to Portland by way of San Jose, California, and spent last season with the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary's program. His 6-foot-4 frame presents a challenge for opposing defenders and goalies as he works his way to the front of the net.

Fans got a glimpse of Luke Wilfley last year for six games, but Portland's second selection in the 2023 U.S. Priority Draft is now with the team full-time and ready to bring a mature, 200-foot game shift-in-shift-out. Wilfley dominated while with the Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado, scoring 32 goals and 50 assists in only 48 games.

The final fresh face at forward is Alessandro Domenichelli, a native of Lugano, Switzerland. He will not count towards Portland's three import slots as his father, Hnat, played in the league with the Kamloops Blazers from 1992 to 1996. Alessandro was selected by the Winterhawks 45th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and was a captain of the Switzerland U16 team last year.

On the blue line, there are new names compared to last year's roster.

Will McLaughlin signed with the Winterhawks after playing in the AJHL last season and helped USA Hockey to its first gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 22 years. He burst onto the scene at training camp, scoring a goal 12 seconds into his first action wearing a Portland jersey.

Portland's fourth-round pick in 2023, Cameron Jacobson, was over a point-per-game defenseman with the Warman Wildcats U18 team in 2024-25, registering 14 goals and 37 assists in 42 games. Expect to see Jacobson jump into the rush and showcase his hockey IQ and offensive prowess whenever the opportunity presents itself.

The fourth player joining the Hawks from Minnesota is Luke Christopherson. He received an invitation to the 2024 Neely Cup and then earned a spot on the team's protected list. Following being one of the top-scoring defenseman in high school hockey in Minnesota last year, Christopherson signed with Portland and is ready to showcase his skills every night.

Between the pipes to start the year are two fresh netminders.

Sergio Davidson signed with Portland during the 2025 WHL Playoffs and played with the Calgary Flames U18 team last year. He finished the season with 13 wins, a 2.52 goals-against-average, a .907 save percentage, and two shutouts in 18 games played.

Blake Clark has spent the last two years with the Delta Hockey Academy program and was the Winterhawks 11th-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. A strong showing during training camp and preseason led to the 16-year-old earning a spot on the opening-night roster. He also had a 2.81 goals-against-average and 0.885 save percentage during the 2024-25 season.

WINTERHAWKS BY THE NUMBERS (2024-25)

Team Record: 36-28-3-1 (76 points)

Division Ranking: 3rd, U.S.

2024 WHL Playoffs: lost Western Conference Final (Spokane)

Goals For: 261 (6th)

Goals Against: 269 (18th)

PP (Overall): 24.4% (11th)

PK (Overall): 74.7% (17th)

Leading Scorers: Kyle Chyzowski (41-64-105), Tyson Jugnauth (13-76-89), Diego Buttazzoni (38-39-77)

Leading Rookie: Jordan Duguay (11-21-32)

NHL Draft: Max Pšenička (UTH - 2025), Ryan Miller (PIT - 2025), Alex Weiermair (VGK - 2025)







Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.