Oil Kings Set to Open Season in Red Deer

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are set to kick off the 2025/2026 WHL season tonight in Red Deer as they take on their rival Rebels.

Edmonton is coming off a 3-1-0-0 pre-season schedule where they scored 16 goals and allowed 10. Meanwhile, the Rebels went 2-2-0-0 in the pre-season, scoring eight goals and allowing 14. The two clubs met in Westlock on Sunday for the pre-season finale with Red Deer taking a 5-3 decision.

While tonight marks game number one of the season for both clubs, it's also the first games for each teams new bench bosses. For the Oil Kings, Jason Smith will coach his 161st career WHL contest, and first with the Oil Kings after being hired in July, while Marc Habscheid is set to coach game number 1167 in the WHL, and first with the Rebels after being hired in June.

Tonight marks the first of eight meetings this season between the Rebels and Oil Kings. Last season, Edmonton went 7-1-0-0 against the Rebels, scoring 38 goals to Red Deer's 11. The two clubs will tangle again on Saturday in Edmonton for the Swiftie Home Opener at 4 p.m.!

Game time tonight is 7 p.m. in Red Deer and you can catch all the action on iHeartRadio.







