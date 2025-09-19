Game Preview - PEN at VIC

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees kick off their inaugural WHL season Friday night in Victoria against the Royals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7PM on Summit 800 AM Penticton, Summit 98.5 in Summerland and on Victory+. The pregame show begins at 6:40 on all three platforms.

The Vees enter regular season play following a strong preseason that saw them win three of their five games. Friday night kicks off a back-to-back for the Vees that will see them play Saturday night in Vancouver before returning home to get set for their home opener Friday Sept. 26 against the Kelowna Rockets. TICKETS

The Royals head into the regular season following a 2024-25 campaign that saw them fall in round two of the playoffs 4-2 to the Spokane Chiefs. They went 1-1-2 in exhibition play leading up the the season.

Vees Player to Watch: F Ryden Evers: Evers heads into the season after registering six points in four games in the preseason. Last year, In the BCHL, the Burnaby, BC native tallied 60 points in 54 games with the Vees.

Fast Fact: Newly appointed Captain Nolan Stevenson will play in his 100th regular season game as a member of the Penticton Vees organization when he suits up on Friday night against the Royals.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.