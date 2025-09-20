Vees Fall in First WHL Game

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees fell by a 5-0 score to the Victoria Royals to open up their time in the WHL on Friday night.

It was a strong start for the Vees who outshot the Royals 11-1 at one point in the first period and had quality chances through the first 20 minutes. Unfortunately for the Vees, Ethan Eskit stood on his head for the Royals to keep the score 0-0 heading into the second period.

The second was more even with back-and-forth play but it wasn't until the 19:46 mark that the Royals broke the ice with a late goal in transition, after a couple of quality chances by the Vees, to make the score 1-0 heading into the final frame.

It didn't take long for the Royals to strike again in the third period as they found the back of the net 25 seconds in to the final frame to make it 2-0.

They would score two more in the middle of the period inside of two minutes of each other before adding a late powerplay goal to make the final score 5-0.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 26

Royals - 28

Scoring:

Vees-

Royals - Wyatt Danyleyko, Hayden Moore, Reggie Newman, Max Finley. Daniel Morozov

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Royals- 1/1

Goaltending:

Vees- Jesse Sanche 23/28

Royals - Ethan Eskit 26/26

Up Next: The Vees continue their two games in two nights in Vancouver Saturday Sept. 20.







