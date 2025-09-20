Miller Nets One as Hawks Drop Season Opener in Prince George Friday Night

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ryan Miller scored the lone Portland goal, but the Hawks struggled to contain the Cougars' offense, falling 6-1 on Friday night in Prince George.

Game #1: Portland (1) vs. Prince George (6)

SOG: POR (20) - PG (25)

PP: POR (0/3) - PG (2/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (14) - Levshyn (24)

SCORING:

PG - Brock Souch (1) from Kayden Lemire and Dmitri Yakutsenak

POR - Ryan Miller (1) from Nathan Free and Cole Slobodian

PG - Kayden Lemire (1) from Brock Souch and Arseni Anismov (power play)

PG - Kooper Gizowski (1)

PG - Riley Ashe (1) from Bauer Dumanski and Eli Johnson (power play)

PG - Jett Lajoie (1) from Kooper Gizowski and Arsenii Anisimov

PG - Jett Lajoie (2) from Bauer Dumanski and Kooper Gizowski

GAME SUMMARY:

The Cougars opened the scoring just over a minute into the game at the CN Centre, with first-year center Brock Souch finding the back of the net. The Hawks answered at the 13:28 mark, as Nathan Free recognized veteran forward Ryan Miller gaining speed on the rush. With rookie Sam Spehar joining the attack, Miller skated into the right circle and ripped a wrist shot past the blocker of the Cougars' netminder.

The Hawks' defense tightened up in the second period, holding the Cougars to just four shots-all turned aside by returning goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták. However, Prince George pulled away in the third, adding three more goals to close out the game with a 6-1 victory on home ice.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks are set for a rematch against the Prince George Cougars tomorrow night at the CN Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 p.m. They'll then head south to face the Everett Silvertips next Sunday evening at Angel of the Winds Arena, with that game set for a 4:00 p.m. start.

