Miller Nets One as Hawks Drop Season Opener in Prince George Friday Night
Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Ryan Miller scored the lone Portland goal, but the Hawks struggled to contain the Cougars' offense, falling 6-1 on Friday night in Prince George.
Game #1: Portland (1) vs. Prince George (6)
SOG: POR (20) - PG (25)
PP: POR (0/3) - PG (2/6)
Saves: Štěbeták (14) - Levshyn (24)
SCORING:
PG - Brock Souch (1) from Kayden Lemire and Dmitri Yakutsenak
POR - Ryan Miller (1) from Nathan Free and Cole Slobodian
PG - Kayden Lemire (1) from Brock Souch and Arseni Anismov (power play)
PG - Kooper Gizowski (1)
PG - Riley Ashe (1) from Bauer Dumanski and Eli Johnson (power play)
PG - Jett Lajoie (1) from Kooper Gizowski and Arsenii Anisimov
PG - Jett Lajoie (2) from Bauer Dumanski and Kooper Gizowski
GAME SUMMARY:
The Cougars opened the scoring just over a minute into the game at the CN Centre, with first-year center Brock Souch finding the back of the net. The Hawks answered at the 13:28 mark, as Nathan Free recognized veteran forward Ryan Miller gaining speed on the rush. With rookie Sam Spehar joining the attack, Miller skated into the right circle and ripped a wrist shot past the blocker of the Cougars' netminder.
The Hawks' defense tightened up in the second period, holding the Cougars to just four shots-all turned aside by returning goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták. However, Prince George pulled away in the third, adding three more goals to close out the game with a 6-1 victory on home ice.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks are set for a rematch against the Prince George Cougars tomorrow night at the CN Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 p.m. They'll then head south to face the Everett Silvertips next Sunday evening at Angel of the Winds Arena, with that game set for a 4:00 p.m. start.
Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.
The Portland Winterhawks are celebrating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal at our home opener on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.
