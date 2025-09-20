Hitmen Win Season Opener, 5-3, Over Hurricanes

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Lethbridge, AB - The Calgary Hitmen opened their season Friday night with a 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Lethbridge.

It was a night of firsts, with 13 Hitmen making their WHL debuts and three players scoring their first career goals. Fresh off Pittsburgh Penguins Rookie Camp, Kale Dach opened the scoring on the power play before Rylan Ng doubled the lead in his hometown, sending Calgary into the second period up 2-0.

The Hurricanes answered back in the middle frame, as Hudson Kibblewhite struck twice, once on the power play and once shorthanded to even the score.

Calgary regained momentum in the third, with Andrei Molgachev scoring back-to-back goals for his first two in the WHL. Carsen Olsen pulled Lethbridge within one, but Shaun Hildebrandt sealed the victory with an empty-netter, also his first WHL goal, making the final 5-3.

Kale Dach (1g, 1a), Andrei Molgachev (2g), and Shaun Hildebrandt (1g) all recorded their first WHL goals, while Bobby Williams (1a), Landon Amrhein (1a), Ty Hynes (1a), and Luc Trevors (2a) each earned their first career points. Molgachev was named first star with his two-goal effort, Dach earned third star, and Anders Miller was solid in net turning aside 20 shots.

Still absent from the lineup away at NHL Camps are Ben Kindel (Pittsburgh), Brandon Gorzynski (Dallas), and Axel Hurtig (Calgary).

The Hitmen now return home for their Home Opener tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 20, in a rematch with the Hurricanes. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can stop by the CGY Team Store (Section 212) for a jersey blowout sale featuring past Hitmen jerseys, and stick around post-game for an autograph session with two players behind Section 212.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.