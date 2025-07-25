Hitmen Announce Dustin Friesen as Head Coach

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are proud to announce Dustin Freisen as the 12th head coach in franchise history. In addition, the Hitmen have named Alumnus Brad Moran and Dakota Krebs as Assistant Coaches.

"We are excited to welcome Dustin as our new head coach," said General Manager Garry Davidson. "He is a proven winner at every level in his playing career and has had a direct impact on championship teams in the past two seasons."

"He has a passion to develop players and to create a strong culture. We know he will lead and guide our team and build on our progression and success from last season."

Friesen joins the Hitmen on a multi-year deal after a standout season as associate coach of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL), where he helped lead the team to a QMJHL Championship and a Memorial Cup appearance. Prior to his time in the CHL, Friesen served as Head Coach of the Prairie Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team (CSSHL) from 2021 to 2024. He also contributed to the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2023-24 season when the Warriors captured its first-ever WHL Championship and competed at the Memorial Cup.

Friesen brings a wealth of experience from an 11-year professional playing career, including three seasons in the AHL and eight seasons in Germany, where he served as captain of ERC Ingolstadt and won a DEL2 Championship. Before turning pro, he spent five seasons with the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds where he captained the team to two USports Championship titles. His junior career includes four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Swift Current Broncos.

Joining Friesen on the bench is Hitmen alumnus Brad Moran as assistant coach. Moran played five seasons with the Hitmen from 1995 to 2000. Following a successful career as a player, Moran transitioned into coaching and has spent the past seven years with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks. As Head Coach and General Manager for the last six seasons, he guided the team to two AJHL championships and, most recently, a Centennial Cup title in 2025.

Moran remains the Hitmen franchise's all-time leader in games played (357), goals, assists, and points, with an impressive 450 points (204 goals, 246 assists). His number 20 is the only jersey number retired by the Calgary Hitmen organization.

Also returning as assistant coach is Dakota Krebs, who joined the team's coaching staff last season as Video Coach. A Hitmen alumnus, Krebs played for the club from 2018 to 2020 following three seasons with the Tri-City Americans. He later spent four years with the University of Calgary Dinos Men's Hockey Program, where he served as an assistant captain for two seasons and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Returning to the Hitmen staff are Goaltending Coach Theodore Zubot and Strength and Conditioning Coach Sean Hope-Ross.







