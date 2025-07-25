Roersma Wraps up WHL Career in Edmonton

Edmonton, Alta. - His time may have been short in Edmonton, but Rylen Roersma certainly made an impact on the ice with the Oil Kings.

Originally a first-round selection, 16th overall in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Roersma came to the Oil Kings in a September 24 trade, just about a week into the WHL season.

Roersma jumped right in and was a veteran presence for the Oil Kings as they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.

"It's been a pretty special year," Roersma said. "Obviously we had a really tight group of guys in there and had a pretty good run going."

The Lethbridge, Alta. product said coming to Edmonton was exciting.

"I've always thought the Oil Kings are a very highly touted organization," Roersma added. "Yeah, I was very happy to hear when I was going here."

Roersma played 57 regular season games this season with the Oil Kings, scoring 11 times and adding 18 assists for 29 points. Of those 11 goals, four were powerplay markers, one was shorthanded, and two of them were game winning goals, showing Roersma ability to play in all types of situations. Roersma also earned a +1 rating and was 52.9% on 469 total faceoffs taken this season.

The 5'11", 186lbs forward spent parts of five seasons in Brandon with the Wheat Kings during his WHL career, playing in over 200 games with the club and scoring 19+ goals in three straight seasons between 2021 and 2024.

Roersma said he feels he had a successful career in the WHL and learned something each year that will help him in life moving forward.

"I think the biggest thing is work ethic and time management," he said. "You spend a lot of hours at the rink and don't get a lot of sleep some nights and that it's just important to always stay dialed in on what you're doing."

In seven playoff games this season, Roersma had one goal and three assists.

Overall, Roersma finishes his WHL career with 272 regular season games, tallying 155 points, comprised of 71 goals and 84 points. He also played in 17 total playoff games, scoring four goals and adding five assists for nine points.

Roersma is committed to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in NCAA Division I for next season.







