Mori Makes his Mark in Final WHL Season in Edmonton

July 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Playing his final WHL season in Edmonton, defenceman Josh Mori made the most of his time in the Alberta capital.

Acquired by the Oil Kings in a trade with the Portland Winterhawks leading into the 2024/2025 season, Mori joined the Oil Kings as a huge veteran presence, having made the WHL Final in 2024.

"It's been really special, and this organization is obviously very great and very professional with everything that they do," Mori said. "So it's been a real pleasure to be here for my last year."

After playing the previous three WHL seasons with the Winterhawks, relatively close to his hometown of Richmond, B.C., Mori said it was definitely an adjustment coming over to the Eastern Conference, only playing the teams east of B.C. once a season.

"It was all very new but obviously very exciting to come in," he said. "And I felt like it was easy to fit in guys made it super easy. It was really fun."

Mori played in all 68 games for the Oil Kings this season, setting new career highs in goals, assists and points. He scored four goals and added 26 assists for 30 points, good for third among Oil Kings defencemen in points, and second among Oil Kings blue liners. His +17 rating was also second-best on the Oil Kings. Mori also had three shorthanded assists to tie for the team lead as the Oil Kings scored 15 shorthanded goals as a team. On top of that, Mori was named an alternate captain this season.

In seven playoff games this year, Mori was held pointless with 14 shots on goal.

The 5'11", 175lbs defender spent three seasons with the Winterhawks after originally being an eighth-round pick, 168th overall in the 2019 WHL Draft, making the playoffs in all three seasons there. In 162 games with Portland, Mori scored six goals and added 28 assists for 34 points, while also being an outstanding +36 over those three seasons.

Mori said after four seasons in the WHL, he's going to miss the teammates he's had.

"You enjoy coming in every day," Mori added. "Just seeing everybody coming in kind of grinding, playing, working out. You get to do what you love every single day and there's a lot of gratitude in that and specialty in it."

Mori became a fan favourite in Edmonton this season and certainly made his impact felt as a leader in the dressing room, and with the fans in the stands. He said he hopes players can learn from his path in the WHL.

"I Just hope that guys can take from me what it what it takes to kind of stay in this league and persevere and be a 20-year-old," he said. "I think when you look at where I started in Portland, I wasn't sure how long I would be in this league, or if I'd be here as a 20-year-old. So, I just think that the importance of focusing on every day and trying to improve yourself as a player every day to try to just stay in this league."

Next season, Mori is committed to playing for UMass-Lowell in NCAA Division I.







