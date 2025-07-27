Fan Favourite Finnie Completes WHL Career

Edmonton, Alta. - After three years in the Western Hockey League, Oil Kings forward Marshal Finnie went from undrafted to a massive piece of the Edmonton Oil Kings this season.

Finnie came to Oil Kings camp in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and worked his way to be signed by the club heading into that season.

Fast forward to this season, Finnie helped the Oil Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

"It was super special," Finnie said. "Like the goal starting every year is to make the playoffs. So to kind of live that moment was extremely special."

Finnie would wear the 'A' as an alternate captain this season after being an alternate during the 2023/2024 season as well. He said it was special to be able to make the league, and stick in the WHL for three seasons.

"Coming in, I didn't know how many games I was going to play in this league," he said. "How my career was going to go, so just super special that I was able to play my whole career here."

This season, Finnie played 59 games, scored 18 goals, and added 13 assists for 31 points. Four of his goals were powerplay markers and three were shorthanded. He was also 58.1% in the faceoff circle this season on over 900 faceoffs.

In the playoffs, Finnie was a physical presence for the Oil Kings and scored two goals in the seven game series.

Overall, Finnie played 190 regular-season games in an Oil Kings uniform, scoring 47 goals and adding 47 assists for 94 points. He was also a career 55.7% on faceoffs over his three-year-career, which is the fourth-best in Oil Kings history since the WHL started tracking individual faceoffs in 2017/2018. Meanwhile, his 348 penalty minutes are fourth on the Oil Kings all-time list.

Finnie was loved by fans for his hard hitting, passionate style of play, and was also a very active member of the community. He was named the Oil Kings Humanitarian of the Year this season. Finnie was also the Oil Kings Hockey Gives Blood Ambassador.

The Lethbridge, Alta. product says he hopes people remember the joy he brough to the rink.

"I feel I'm a pretty positive guy and stuff," Finnie said. "So just kind of enjoy every second of it."

Finnie added that the fans during his career in Edmonton have been outstanding.

Finnie is committed to play for Niagra University in NCAA Division I next season.







