Charlie Elick Invited to Hockey Canada World Junior Program of Excellence Summer Selection Camp

July 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce 2006-born defenseman Charlie Elick has been invited to Hockey Canada's Summer Selection Camp for the World Junior Championship. The 2026 World Junior Championship is being held from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026, in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Elick, from Calgary, was acquired by the Americans from the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 6 of last season. The former third-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by Brandon suited up for 33 games with the Americans for the remainder of the season, scoring two goals and six assists. He then added two assists in five playoff games against Victoria.

To date Elick has dressed for 196 career WHL games posting 55 points (10-45-55). He was drafted 36th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with them on March 25.

Elick has represented Canada on the international stage three times in his career already, first at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2022 where he recorded two assists in six games for Team Canada White.

In the summer of 2023, he helped Team Canada win a gold medal at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with two assists in five games at the event. At the conclusion of the 2023-24 season Elick won another gold medal at the World Under 18 Hockey Championship, picking up three assists in seven games.







