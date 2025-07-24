Americans Hire Joel Anderson as New Equipment Manager

July 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has hired Joel Anderson as their new equipment manager.

"I am happy to announce that we have hired Joel Anderson as our new equipment manager," said Tory. "Joel brings a passionate and enthusiastic attitude to the position and will be a welcome addition to our staff."

Anderson, from Kent, WA, spent the 2024-25 season with the USHL's Sioux Fall Stampede serving as their head equipment manager. Prior to that, Anderson worked with the Seattle Thunderbirds for two seasons as an assistant equipment manager.







