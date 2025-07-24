T-Birds Acquire Cameron Kuzma

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of 2008 born Center Cameron Kuzma from the Regina Pats in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Cam is a player that we really liked during his draft year," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "He is a big center, with excellent skills and skating ability. His addition further adds to our exciting young core."

Kuzma appeared in 55 games over the course of two seasons for the Pats, tallying four goals and 15 assists for 19 points. Originally selected in the 3rd round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by Regina, Kuzma is set to enter his second full WHL season.







