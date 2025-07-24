Pats Deal Kuzma to Seattle for Third-Round Pick
July 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats have traded 2008-born forward Cameron Kuzma to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Pats would like to thank Cameron for his time and efforts in Regina, and wish him all the best in Seattle.
Images from this story
|
Regina Pats forward Cameron Kuzma
(Keith Hershmiller Photography)
