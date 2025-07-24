Pats Deal Kuzma to Seattle for Third-Round Pick

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats have traded 2008-born forward Cameron Kuzma to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Pats would like to thank Cameron for his time and efforts in Regina, and wish him all the best in Seattle.

