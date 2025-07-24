Rebels Hire Clayton Jardine as Assistant Coach

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced the hiring of Clayton Jardine as Assistant Coach.

Jardine, who is 34, brings extensive coaching experience to the Rebels that began with the Kindersley Klippers (SJHL) in 2015-16. After one year as an Assistant Coach, he moved on to New England College (NCAA) before returning to the Klippers as Head Coach in 2018-19 and was named SJHL Coach of the Year. Jardine then served four seasons as Head Coach of the Camrose Kodiaks (AJHL) before two more seasons with the Klippers as General Manager and Head Coach (2023-25).

Jardine was also a two-time Assistant Coach for Canada West at the World Junior A Hockey Challenge in 2019 and 2022.

The Lacombe, Alberta native played for the Red Deer U15 AAA Chiefs in 2005-06 before four seasons each with the Camrose Kodiaks (2007-11) and Merrimack College (NCAA, 2011-15).

"I am excited to join the amazing organization I grew up watching my entire childhood. It has been 10 years of coaching day in and day out with the hope I could one day join the Rebels," Jardine says.

"I look forward to working under Brent, Marc and the rest of the staff and learn as much as I can and help this team succeed. My wife Lindsay and my two daughters, Piper and Scottie, and I are excited for the move!"







