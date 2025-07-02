Rebels select two at 2025 CHL Import Draft

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels selected two players at the 2025 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday.

With the 19 th overall pick in round one, the Rebels selected Czech forward Matej Mikes. The 18-year-old from Karlovy, Czechia played for Roki (Finland U20) and had 10 points in 28 games. He also played for Czechia at the 2025 IIUF U18 World Championship.

With the 80 th overall pick in round two of Wednesday's draft, the Rebels selected Slovak defenceman Matus Lisy. The 18-year-old from Bratislava, Slovakia played 2024-25 with Nitra (Slovakia U20) and had 28 points in 19 games. Lisy played for Slovakia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2025 IIUF U18 World Championship.

The Rebels did not use the 141 st overall pick in round three of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

In addition, the Rebels have released Russian forward Gleb Semenov, who suited up for 25 games with the club in 2024-25.

Matej Mikes

Centre

Shoots: Right

Height: 6'2.5

Weight: 204

Birthdate: Feb 17, 2007

Hometown: Karlovy, Cze

Last Team: Roki U20

Matus Lisy

Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'0

Weight: 181

Birthdate: Jun 15, 2007

Hometown: Bratislava, SVK

Last Team: Nitra Jr.







