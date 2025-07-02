Blazers Select Two Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have selected 2007-born goaltender Ivans Kufterins in the first round, 13th overall and 2008-born forward Petr Tomek in the second round, 74 th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Kufterins is from Riga, Latvia and stands at 6'2" and 170lbs. He has played for HS Riga program for the past four seasons. In the 2024-2025 season he played in Latvia's pro league where he suited up in 25 games and had a .891 save percentage and 4.17 goals against average.

The 18-year-old also was the starting goaltender for Latvia at the 2025 Under-18 World Championships in Texas where he finished with a 1-4-0-0 record in five games.

In the second round, the Blazers selected forward Petr Tomek from Trebic, CZE. He split last season with the HC Energie Karlovy Vary U17 and U20 teams. At the U17 level he had 43 points in 23 games and at the U20 level he had seven points in 13 games.

The 5'10" and 160lb forward will turn 17 in October which means he won't be eligible for the NHL Draft until 2027.







