Americans Add One Defenseman, Two Forwards In 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The 2025 CHL Import Draft was held Wednesday morning, and the Tri-City Americans selected defenseman Jakub Vanacek and forwards David Krcal and Tomas Racz. The Canadian Hockey League changed its import rules for the upcoming 2025-26 season, allowing teams to now have three import players on their roster.

With their first pick at 25th overall the Americans drafted 2008-born defenseman Jakub Vanacek from Liberec, Czechia. The 6-foot-2 blueliner split the 2024-25 season between Bili Tygri Liberec's U17 and U20 teams, scoring 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games with the U17 team and four assists in 31 games with the U20 team.

Vanacek saved his best for the playoffs as he recorded seven points (3-4-7) in just 11 playoff games with his U17 team. He was also a member of Czechia's Youth Olympic Games team that won a silver medal in 2024.

He played for Team Czechia at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in November of last season, picking up two assists in four games.

A few picks later at 37th overall, the Americans selected 2007-born forward David Krcal from Prague, Czechia. The 6-foot-1 Krcal played with Dynamo Paradubice's U20 team in 2024-25, registering 43 points (22-21-43) in 47 games. In 10 playoff games he added another four goals and four assists.

With their final pick at 86th overall, Tri-City added 2007-born forward Tomas Racz from Nitra, Slovakia. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Racz skated in 40 games with HK Nitra's U20 team in 2024-25, posting 43 points (11-32-43). He added six points (2-4-6) in 10 playoff games, winning a bronze medal.

Racz also played in 15 games with HK Levice in Slovakia's second-tier professional league and four games with HC Nove Zamky in the top professional league in Slovakia.







