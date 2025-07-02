Blades Draft 2007-Born Forward Dustin Willhöft in 2025 CHL Import Draf

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades drafted German forward Dustin Willhöft in the first round (40th overall) of Wednesday's 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft.

The selection filled the club's third and final import roster spot ahead of the 2025-26 Western Hockey League (WHL) season. Willhöft joins 20-year-old forward Dominik Petr and 2025 Edmonton Oilers draft pick David Lewandowski as import players under the 50-man roster.

"Dustin had an outstanding U18 for Germany alongside Lewandowski," said Blades general manager and president, Colin Priestner, "High speed, creative offensive player who is not the biggest guy but has a huge motor. Every NHL scout we spoke to about him raved about him and felt if not for his height he would have been a fairly high NHL pick"

The 2007-born winger dominated the Deutsche Nachwuchs Liga (DNL) U20 league last season, scoring 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points in 35 games with Jungadler Mannheim U20. Willhöft added five goals and eight assists in eight playoff games as well.

The 5-foot-8 forward represented Germany on several occasions throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Willhöft played alongside Lewandowski at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August, scoring one goal and two assists in four games. The Kohtla-Järve, EST native skated at the U18 World Junior Championships (WJC-18)with Germany, scoring three goals and two assists in five games. A year prior at the WJC-18 D1A tournament, Willhöft captured gold with Germany after recording two goals and six assists in five games.

"Dustin is close friends with David, and David spoke highly about him throughout the season," said Priestner, "We're excited to have another high skilled German player in our lineup."

Willhöft is committed to the NCAA's Boston College Eagles for the fall of 2027, giving him at least two seasons in the WHL.

The Blades want to welcome Dustin and his family to the organization and city of Saskatoon. We look forward to watching him continue his development in the WHL.







