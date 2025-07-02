142 Players Selected During the 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce the results of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. In its 34th edition- and the first to include three rounds- a record 142 players were selected, including 86 forwards, 39 defencemen, and 17 goaltenders. This year's class represented a record 18 countries, surpassing the previous high of 16 set in 2015.

Czechia led all nations with a record 35 players selected, followed by Russia (28) and Slovakia (14). Germany matched its all-time high with eight picks, while Latvia set a new national record with seven. Kazakhstan and Lithuania also reached new milestones with three and two players selected, respectively. Ukraine saw its highest total (3) since 2002, and Moldova was represented for the first time ever- rounding out a truly global draft class.

Selecting first overall for the first time in franchise history, the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL)- and hosts of the 2026 Memorial Cup- drafted Czech left winger Tomas Poletin. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Poletin, a left winger from Praha, Czechia, was recently selected by the Islanders in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Poletin appeared in 15 games with the Pelicans in Finland's top pro league (Liiga) last season. He also tallied 20 points (13G-7A) in 25 games with their U20 squad and recorded three assists in a single outing with the U18 team. Internationally, the Praha native captained Czechia to silver at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, registering two points (1G-1A) in five games. The 18-year-old also earned silver at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting four goals and three assists in five games.

Following Kelowna, selecting second for the first time in their history, the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) took 18-year-old Czech forward Adam Benák. The Minnesota Wild selected Czech center Adam Benák in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old tallied 59 points (17G-42A), seven power-play goals, three game-winners, and 152 shots in 56 games with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms last season. He led the team in scoring, tied for the lead in assists, and ranked fourth in goals. Among USHL rookies, Benák finished first in assists and second in points, earning spots on both the USHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team. Internationally, he helped Czechia earn back-to-back silver medals at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (2023 & 2024).

Rounding out the top three was the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who selected 17-year-old centre Egor Shilov from Russia. A prospect eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Shilov showcased his skill and versatility last season with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, where he notched 11 goals and 17 assists for a total of 28 points in 39 games. The 6-foot-1, 163-pound centre also demonstrated his scoring touch with the Long Island Gulls (16U AAA), putting up an impressive 33 goals and 15 assists for 48 points in just 31 games.

Led by the first overall selection of Poletin by the Kelowna Rockets (WHL), 19 of this year's picks at the 2025 CHL Import Draft were among the 224 players chosen at last week's 2025 NHL Draft (see complete list below). Additionally, there were five players selected on Wednesday who were among those players chosen at the 2024 NHL Draft, including Melvin Fernström (Peterborough Petes, OHL / Pittsburgh Penguins), Eerik Wallenius (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL / Ottawa Senators), and Heikki Ruohonen (Kitchener Rangers, OHL / Philadelphia Flyers).

In addition to the 24 NHL Draft picks selected during the CHL Import Draft, over 55 first-year draft-eligible prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft were also chosen. Notable names include Olivers Murnieks (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL), Egor Shilov (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL), Marcus Nordmark (London Knights / OHL), Simon Katolicky (Sarnia / OHL), and Alexander Karmanov (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), who, at seven feet tall, would be the tallest player in the CHL after becoming the first from Moldova to ever be selected in the Import Draft.

A total of 60 CHL clubs made a selection during Wednesday's draft, led by 22 WHL teams who collectively had 50 picks. They were followed by 20 OHL clubs, who together selected 50 players, while 18 QMJHL teams drafted 42 players. Specifically, 55 CHL clubs made multiple selections, while five teams selected one player. The Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) passed on all of their selections, opting instead to retain the three import players on their roster.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual event that allows Canadian Hockey League (CHL) clubs to select players from outside North America. The 2025 edition featured a new three-round format held online, with the draft order rotating among teams from each of the CHL's Member Leagues- the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. In line with a new policy introduced for the 2025-26 season, CHL clubs are now permitted to carry up to three import players on their rosters. To accommodate this change, the draft was expanded to three rounds. Under the updated rules, teams with no current import players could select up to three players; teams with one import could select two; and teams with two imports were limited to one selection. Clubs already carrying three imports were not eligible to participate.

Over the years, the CHL Import Draft has seen countless players selected by CHL clubs at this event go on to have successful careers in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL before later hearing their names called at the NHL Draft. Less than a week ago, at the 2025 NHL Draft, six CHL players who came through the CHL Import Draft were selected by NHL clubs, including Czech defenceman Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL / Buffalo Sabres), Max Pšenička (Portland Winterhawks, WHL / Utah Mammoth), Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL / Chicago Blackhawks), David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades, WHL / Edmonton Oilers), Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL / Montréal Canadiens), and Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's, OHL / Carolina Hurricanes).

Among some of the other notable import players to have come through the CHL before having successful NHL careers include Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Marian Hossa (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Michael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts / OHL), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights / OHL), Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL).

Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, over 2,310 players from outside of Canada and the United States have been selected at this annual event.

For full results from the 2025 CHL Import Draft, visit chl.ca/draft/chl/2025/.

2025 CHL Import Draft Summary

Number of Draft Picks by League

WHL - 50

OHL - 50

QMJHL - 42

Number of Teams with a Draft Pick

WHL - 22

OHL - 20

QMJHL - 18

Teams with One Pick

WHL (4) - Portland, Saskatoon, Medicine Hat, Vancouver

OHL (0) - N/A

QMJHL (1) - Shawinigan

Teams with Multiple Picks

WHL (18) - Kelowna (3), Regina (3), Wenatchee (3), Kamloops (2), Red Deer (2), Seattle (2), Tri-City (3), Calgary (3), Everett (2), Brandon (3), Prince Albert (3), Prince George (2), Lethbridge (3), Victoria (3), Spokane (2), Swift Current (2), Penticton (3), Moose Jaw (2)

OHL (20) - Brantford (3), Flint (2), Ottawa (2), Sarnia (2), Owen Sound (3), North Bay (2), Soo (3), Niagara (3), Sudbury (2), Erie (2), Saginaw (3), Brampton (2), Oshawa (3), Kitchener (3), Barrie (2), Windsor (3), London (3), Peterborough (3), Kingston (2), Guelph (2)

QMJHL (17) - Victoriaville (3), Saint John (3), Halifax (2), Québec (2), Chicoutimi (2), Charlottetown (2), Newfoundland (2), Sherbrooke (3), Cape Breton (2), Blainville-Boisbriand (2), Baie-Comeau (3), Rouiyn-Noranda (2), Drummondville (2), Rimouski (3), Moncton (3), Gatineau (2), Val-d'Or (2)

Teams with No Picks

WHL (1) - Edmonton

OHL (0) - N/A

QMJHL (0) - N/A

Draft Picks by Position

Forward - 86

Defenceman - 39

Goaltender -17

Draft Picks by Country

Czechia - 35 (record-high)

Russia - 28 (record-high)

Slovakia - 14

Finland - 11 (tied for the third-most)

Sweden - 9 (most since 2015)

Germany - 8 (matches record-high set in 2021)

Latvia - 7 (record-high)

Switzerland - 7

Belarus - 7

Kazakhstan - 3 (record-high)

Ukraine - 3 (most since 2002)

Norway - 2

Denmark - 2

Lithuania - 2 (record-high)

Moldova - 1 (first-ever pick from this country)

Austria - 1

Italy - 1

Hungary - 1 (first since 2010)

2024 NHL Draft picks selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

1/5 Darels Uljanskis (Flint Firebirds / OHL) drafted by the Anaheim Ducks (7/214)

1/44 Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers / OHL) drafted by the San Jose Sharks (4/116)

1/54 Eerik Wallenius (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) drafted by the Ottawa Senators (5/136)

3/124 Melvin Fernström (Peterborough Petes / OHL) drafted by the Vancouver Canucks (3/93)

3/178 Heikki Ruohonen (Kitchener Rangers / OHL) drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers (4/107)

2025 NHL Draft picks selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

1/1 Tomas Poletin (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) drafted by the New York Islanders (4/106)

1/2 Adam Benák (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) drafted by the Minnesota Wild (4/102)

1/4 Michal Pradel (Regina Pats / WHL) drafted by the Detroit Red Wings (3/75)

1/14 Matous Kucharcik (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) drafted by the Buffalo Sabres (4/103)

1/18 Maxim Schäfer (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) drafted by the Washington Capitals (3/96)

1/21 Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL) drafted by Carolina Hurricanes (2/62)

1/23 Yevgeni Prokhorov (Flint Firebirds / OHL) drafted by the Buffalo Sabres (7/199)

1/29 Artyom Gonchar (Sudbury Wolves / OHL) drafted by the New York Rangers (3/89)

1/33 Arseni Radkov (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL) drafted by the Montréal Canadiens (3/82)

1/34 Eric Nilson (Portland Winterhawks / WHL) drafted by the Anaheim Ducks (2/45)

1/53 Michal Svrcek (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) drafted by the Detroit Red Wings (4/119)

1/58 Linus Funck (London Knights / OHL) drafted by the Colorado Avalanche (4/118)

2/69 Daniil Prokhorov (Sarnia Sting / OHL) drafted by the New York Islanders (2/42)

2/71 Stepan Hoch (Victoria Royals / WHL) drafted by the Utah Mammoth (3/78)

2/83 Theo Stockselius (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL) drafted by the Calgary Flames (2/54)

2/90 Lasse Boelius (Sudbury Wolves / OHL) drafted by the Anaheim Ducks (2/60)

2/99 Tinus Koblar (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs (2/64)

2/105 Max Westergård (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers (5/132)

3/126 Mikkel Eriksen (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL) drafted by the New York Rangers (4/111)







Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.