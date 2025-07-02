Hitmen Select Three at CHL Import Draft
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have made of three selections in the 2025 CHL Import Draft: forwards Andrey Molgachyov and Maxim Dyatchin, and defenceman Teodor Vapenik.
Calgary moved up the draft order through a trade with the Swift Current Broncos, acquiring the 28th overall pick. With that selection, Calgary selected Russian forward Andrey Molgachyov, a dynamic offensive talent who recorded an impressive 153 points (84g, 69a) in 63 games with Little Caesars 16U AAA.
In the second round (120th overall), Calgary selected Czech defenceman Teodor Vapenik. The 6'4" blueliner, finished his season with 25 points (3g, 22a) in 49 games with HC Dynamo Pardubice U20.
With their third pick (181st overall), Calgary added another Russian forward, Maxim Dyatchin, who posted 74 points (43g, 31a) in just 26 games with Meteor-Signal Chelyabinsk U18.
"This year's draft was very successful, and we are excited to welcome Andrey, Teodor, and Maxim to our program," said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "We're adding youth, skill, scoring, and depth to an already strong list and roster"
Andrey Molgachyov - FORWARD
HOMETOWN: Magnitogorsk, Russia
DOB: March 1, 2008
HEIGHT: 5'9"
WEIGHT: 172 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2024-25 Little Caesars 16U AAA 16U AAA 63 84 69 153 30
2023-24 Yunost Yekaterinburg U17 Russia U17 30 17 24 41 18
Teodor Vapenik - DEFENCE
HOMETOWN: Rumburk, Czechia
DOB: April 26, 2008
HEIGHT: 6'4"
WEIGHT: 209 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2024-25 HC Dynamo Pardubice U20 Czechia U20 49 3 22 25 77
2023-24 HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 Czechia U17 36 8 21 29 52
Maxim Dyatchin - FORWARD
HOMETOWN: Chelyabinsk, Russia
DOB: February 23, 2008
HEIGHT: 6'0"
WEIGHT: 160 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2024-25 Meteor-Signal Chelyabinsk U18 Russia U18 2 36 43 31 74 8
2023-24 Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk U16 Russia U16 25 4 4 8 6
Past Hitmen CHL Import Draft selections include: Axel Hurtig (2023), Maxim Muranov (2021), Jonas Peterek (2020 & 2019) Andrei Grishakov (2016) Vladislav Yeryomenko (2016), Pavel Karnaukhov (2014), Radel Fazleev (2013), Pavel Padakin (2012), Victor Rask (2011), Bostjan Golicic (2007), Freddie Pettersson (2005), Konstantin Pushkarev (2004), Fredrik Sjostrom (2001) and Pavel Brendl (1998).
