Hurricanes Top Hitmen, 7-1

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, AB - The Calgary Hitmen opened up the weekend with a 7-1 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place Saturday night.

Medicine Hat wasted no time, striking just 13 seconds in as Yaroslav Bryzgalov opened the scoring. They doubled their lead later in the frame to take a 2-0 advantage into the second period. Carter Cunningham extended the margin to three early in the middle frame at 5:37, before Calgary responded with Landon Amrhein finishing a one-on-one chance against Carter Casey to make it 3-1. The Tigers quickly answered back, with Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll restoring the three-goal cushion less than 20 seconds later. From there, the home side pulled away with three more unanswered tallies from Misha Volotovskii, Veeti Vaisanen, and Gordon-Carroll again, sealing the 7-1 victory. Shots ended 37-31 in favor of Medicine Hat.

Calgary is back at home tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 5 to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a 4:00 p.m. start at Scotiabank Saddledome. It's the first Sunday Funday of the season presented by Brookfield Residential. Fans can enjoy $6 food and drink deals all game long plus Face Painting and the Fun Zone on the West Concourse. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.







