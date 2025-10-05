Oil Kings Shut Out Wheat Kings for First Time in 14 Years

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, Man. - For the first time in over 14 years, the Edmonton Oil Kings shut out the Brandon Wheat Kings.

On Saturday night, the Oil Kings wrapped up their three-game East Division swing with a 5-0 win over the Wheat Kings. It was their third win in a row on the trip as they outscored their opponents 14-4 over the three games.

In this one, Edmonton got going early with a Miroslav Holinka powerplay marker for his fourth goal in three games, just over eight minutes into the first period on a powerplay. That was followed by goals from Joe Iginla and Poul Andersen's first career WHL goal in the second period.

In the third period, Adam Jecho notched his first of the year, before Ethan MacKenzie scored on the powerplay with the goals separated by just over two minutes to give Edmonton the 5-0 lead.

Edmonton had to also kill off five Brandon powerplays in this one, and a big reason for that was Parker Snell who stopped 26 shots for his second career WHL shutout, a number of those saves came on excellent powerplay chances. While Edmonton was penalized more than their opponents in the first two games on this trip, they earned seven powerplays tonight, scoring twice.

On top of the first shutout since January 15, 2011 against Brandon, this also marked the first win overall in five games for Edmonton. It also marked the first regulation win against Brandon overall in 11 games, dating back 2022. It was also the Oil Kings first win in Brandon since December of 2021, a stretch of six games.

The Oil Kings are now 5-1-0-0 on the season and are back in action on Wednesday when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.







