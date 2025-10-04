Game Preview: Game 5 VS Hitmen

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of eight matchups between the two central division teams this season. The Tigers had a record of 7-0-1-0 against the Hitmen in the 2024-25 regular season. Gavin McKenna (8G, 8A) led the team with 16 points in the series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

3-1-0-0 2-1-0-0

Central - 2nd Central - 3rd

East - 5th East - 7th

Home - 2-0-0-0 Home - 1-1-0-0

Away - 1-1-0-0 Away - 1-0-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 2nd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2

Previous Game: The Tigers topped the Hurricanes 4-2 on Friday, October 3rd in VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kadon McCann, Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Misha Volotovskii, and Noah Davidson all found the back of the net for the tabbies. Jordan Switzer had another great night in net stopping 28 of 30 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford (4) Wins - Jordan Switzer (3)

Assists -Markus Ruck (4) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.918)

Points - Bryce Pickford (6) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.28)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (9)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford & Jonas Woo (7)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 15.4%

Penalty Kill: 75.0%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Kyle Heger - 2 (T-8th)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-3rd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-3rd)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-3rd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)

Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-4th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Noah Davidson - 1 (T-2nd)

Dayton Reschny - 1 (T-2nd)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-2nd)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +7 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - +7 (T-2nd)

Kadon McCann - +5 (T-7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.28 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 3 (T-1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Kadon McCann 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Kadon McCann 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Liam Ruck 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Bryce Pickford 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played

Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Wed. Oct 8 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Fri. Oct 10 7:00 PM (MDT)

@ Swift Current Broncos 6-3 L VS Portland Winterhawks - Sat. Oct 11 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Regina Pats 5-2 W VS Spokane Chiefs - Tue. Oct 14 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Kelowna Rockets (Pre-Season) 5-2 W @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)







Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.