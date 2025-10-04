Warriors Look to Rebound Following Friday Loss

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Heading into night two of Agriculture Appreciation Weekend, the Warriors are looking to put themselves back in the win column when the Vancouver Giants come to town.

After the Oil Kings tallied five goals in the first and second periods, the Warriors were unable to overcome the deficit and suffered their first loss of the season.

Aiden Ziprick potted his first goal of the season, the lone goal for the Warriors, late in the third period. Kyle Jones took the crease late in the second period and made seven saves on seven shots.

Pavel McKenzie has tallied at least one point in the first four games of the season. McKenzie is currently the points leader for the Warriors.

In Swift Current on Friday night, the Vancouver Giants fell 7 - 5, bringing their season record to 1 - 3. Cameron Schmidt leads the Giants with two goals and four assists for six points through three games played.

The Warriors are wearing specialty jerseys for night two of Agriculture Appreciation Weekend. Game tickets can be purchased here. Puck drops at 6:00. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith or on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel.







