Warriors Fall to Giants

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors fell to the Vancouver Giants on night two of Agriculture Appreciation Weekend presented by JGL.

Gage Nagel potted his second goal of the season just over 10 minutes into the first period. Following a penalty to Warriors' defenceman, Connor Schmidt, the Giants capitalized with their first goal of the season. Captain Lynden Lakovic found himself with a breakaway and sent home the go-ahead goal just over thirty seconds later. The Warriors found themself on the penalty kill again after Ethan Semeniuk was called for hooking. Again, Halaburda was able to capitalize while on the man advantage, and the teams entered the first intermission tied at two goals apiece.

Jakob Oreskovich capitalized on a rebound following a breakaway chance by Aaron Obobaifo to give the Giants their first lead of the hockey game. The Warriors got their first look on the man-advantage after Ryan Lin was called for high-sticking just under eight minutes into the period. The Warriors were unable to capitalize. The Warriors headed back to the power play just over four minutes later after the Giants were assessed a holding penalty.

Quickly following the expiration of the power play, Gage Nagel and Colton Alain were assessed offsetting minor penalties, and the teams played four-on-four. With 30 seconds remaining on the penalties, Kash Andresen was called for holding, leaving the Warriors to play three-on-four. With a breakaway chance back at even strength, Blake Chorney put the Giants up by an additional goal.

In the third period, the Warriors pressured, but were still down by two with under fourteen minutes to play. Vancouver's Jan Skok was assessed a minor penalty for delay of game. On the man advantage, the Warriors found the back of the net off the stick of Colt Carter, bringing the Warriors within one with just over 11 minutes to play. Noah Degenstein was assessed a minor penalty for interference and the Giants found themselves on the power play with just over ten minutes remaining in the period.

Late in the frame, the Warriors pulled Matthew Hutchison for the extra attacker while on a power play. The Warriors were unable to convert. Vancouver tapped home an empty net goal to make the final score 5 - 3.

The Warriors went 3 for 5 on the penalty kill and one for four on the power play. Matthew Hutchison made 21 saves on 25 shots. Across the ice, his former teammate, Burke Hood made 25 saves on 28 shots.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are back in action on Tuesday night against the Swift Current Broncos. All Tuesday home games this season feature buy one ticket, get one ticket 50% off deals. Season ticketholders are eligible to purchase an additional game ticket of equal or lesser value to their season ticket for 50% off.







