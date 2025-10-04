Oil Kings Wrap up Road Trip in Wheat City
Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Brandon, Man. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to finish their three-game East Division swing on a high note as they head to Manitoba tonight.
The Brandon Wheat Kings will be the concluding game of this trip for the Oil Kings who are 2-0-0-0 through the first two games after wins in Regina on Wednesday and Moose Jaw last night. Edmonton got 30 saves from Ethan Simcoe last night and two goals from Jack Toogood to improve their record to 4-1-0-0 on the young WHL season.
The opponents tonight, the Brandon Wheat Kings are 0-2-1-0 on the young season, but while they are still looking for their first win, the offence has clicked early for the Wheat Kings, scoring 15 goals in three games. That's led by a scorching hot powerplay that has scored on four of its seven opportunities.
Meanwhile, for the Oil Kings, the penalty kill continues to be rock solid as they're third in the WHL with a 88% success rate. Offensively, it's come from everywhere for the Oil Kings as 21 players have recorded at least one point, and 12 different players have scored at least one goal.
Head-to-head, the Oil Kings were 0-4-0-0 against the Wheat Kings last season and are looking for their first win in Brandon in six tries.
Game time from Brandon is 5 p.m. Edmonton time.
-
