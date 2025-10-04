Game Day Hub: October 4 at Kamloops

The Portland Winterhawks cap off their weekend road trip with a swing through northern British Columbia, facing the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this season at the Sandman Centre on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Sandman Centre - Kamloops, BC

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

Penticton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Jacob Kvasnicka and Louis Wehmann. Portland nearly responded, but Carter Sotheran's netfront chance was cleared off the line by Vees goaltender Andrew Reyelts. After a scoreless second period-thanks in part to 11 saves from Winterhawks netminder Ondřej Štěbeták-the Vees added a third goal early in the final frame.

Portland fought back with a five-on-three power-play goal from Nathan Free for his team leading third goal. After Štěbeták headed to the Portland bench to give this Hawks the man advantage, Carsyn Dyck added his first of the season with the extra attacker on the ice. However, the comeback fell just short as Penticton held on to edge the Hawks by a final score of 3-2.

Feathers and Fire

The Winterhawks and Blazers faced off four times during the 2024-25 regular season, with Portland edging the season series with a 2-1-1 record. Over the past five years, the teams have clashed 19 times, with the Hawks holding a strong 11-4-1-0 record in that span. Portland has also found success at the Sandman Centre, winning five of their last eight visits to Kamloops.

The Blazers entered the weekend on a hot streak, opening their 2025-26 WHL campaign with three straight home wins before they battled the Seattle Thunderbirds on the road last night in which they were handed their first loss of the season by a score of 7-4.

Kamloops rookie forward JP Hulbert is off to a stellar start and was recently named the Tempo WHL Player of the Week after recording six points (3G, 3A) and a +4 rating over two games. The Allen, Texas native is currently tied for the league lead in points with ten (7G, 3A), and leads all WHL skaters in goals, including one on the power play and one shorthanded.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

