Chiefs Look for Different Result against Cougars Saturday Night
Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look for a different result in the second of back-to-back match-ups against the Prince George Cougars Saturday night. The Chiefs lost to the Cougars 2-1 in a physical battle Friday night.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Educator Appreciation Night presented by The Centennial Hotel
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
