Vees Dominate Thunderbirds

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees scored 10 goals in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night, breaking team and league records along the way.

The Vees set a new team record for goals in a period with eight which is also a WHL expansion team record.

In what has been a theme this season, the Vees scored early with Jacob Kvasnicka striking 25 seconds into the game on the powerplay with a jam play in front to make it 1-0. Thunderbirds forward Marcus Laraque evened the score before the period ended to make the score 1-1 heading into the break.

The Thunderbirds struck shorthanded early in the second period to make it 2-1 but that is when the flood gates opened. Brady Birnie answered 41 seconds later with his second of the season and then Louie Wehmann made it 3-2.

Then, Doogan Pederson made a great scamper up the ice and finished it with a drop pass to Brittan Alstead who made no mistake to make the score 4-2.

Alstead would find the net again before the Thunderbirds would get back within two on the powerplay to make the score 5-3. The Vees weren't done yet however as Digeo Johnson, Birnie, Ryden Evers and Ethan Weber all found the back of the net before the period ended to send the game 8-3 going into the third period.

Alstead would strike again for the first Vees hat-trick in WHL history. The Thunderbirds would round out the score late in the third period to make the final 10-4.

It was a rough affair on Saturday night with 107 penalty minutes being racked up between the two teams.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 46

Thunderbirds- 26

Scoring:

Vees- Brittan Alstead (3), Brady Birnie (2), Louie Wehmann, Ethan Weber, Diego Johnson, Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers

Thunderbirds- Marcus Laraque, Brock England, Matej Pekar, Brendan Rudolph

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Thunderbirds- 1/2

Goaltending:

Vees- Jesse Sanche- 22/26

Thunderbirds- Greyson Malinoski- 16/23, Marek Sklenicka- 20/23

Up Next: The Vees finish off their three game in three night stretch with a 4:00PM battle with the Wild in Wenatchee tomorrow.







