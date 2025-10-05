Armstrong, Rebman Combine for 4 Points, Chiefs Fall to Cougars in Second Straight Nailbiter

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Cheifs' Smyth Rebman versus Prince George Cougars' Carson Carels

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Cheifs' Smyth Rebman versus Prince George Cougars' Carson Carels(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - Over 400 local educators were in attendance for Educator Appreciation Night presented by The Centennial Hotel on Saturday night as the Chiefs played the Cougars for the second straight game.

The first period started where last night's game ended, with more penalties called. Both teams had two opportunities with the man advantage but it was Prince George finding the breakthrough. Jett Lajoie found the net for the 4th time this season at 14:27 to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead after 1.

The second period took off, with the Chiefs scoring in quick succession to take the 2-1 lead.

First it was Prince George native Smyth Rebman going top shelf to beat the Cougar goaltender at 7:06 of the second.

It was Rebman's first of the season and went unassisted.

Mathis Preston continued his hot start to the season, scoring his fourth goal of the year just 94 seconds later.

Preston carried the puck forward on the power play and let it rip for his team-leading 4th of the season. Harrington and McIsaac provided the assists.

Gizowski would add a second for the visitors later in the period, leaving it all to play for it in the third period tied at 2.

Coco Armstrong found space out front at 5:14 to give Spokane the lead with an absolute rocket net front.

The lead would not last long as Aiden Foster scored his first of the season at 6:40 to tie the game once again. Prince George added another to take the lead at 17:17 thanks to Dumanski's first of the season.

Spokane pulled Vieillard out of his net late for the extra attacker but it would not be enough as the Chiefs dropped their second straight to the Cougars.

The Chiefs outshot Prince George 27-20, went 1/5 on the power play, and 3/5 on the penalty kill.

Smyth Rebman and Coco Armstrong both finished the game with a goal and assist while Preston recorded his 8th point through the first five games of the season.

The Chiefs will return to the ice on Friday, October 10th against the Wenatchee Wild for the Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefitting Teen and Kid Closet. Fans can bring new or gently used winter gear to the game or to the Chiefs' office during the week and receive a $5 coupon to the Team Store.

For all tickets and promotions visit SpokaneChiefs.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.