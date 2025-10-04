Preview: Americans vs Wild - October 4, 2025
Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Wild
Saturday, October 4, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Vit Plant Home Opener
2024-25 Rookie Card Giveaway
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans dropped an extremely physical 7-1 game in Everett last night. There were multiple fights in the opening period, including just eight seconds after the puck dropped. Charlie Elick scored the lone goal for the Americans while Ryan Grout was peppered with 57 shots.
VS WENATCHEE: This is the first of six meetings between the Americans and Wild. Last season Tri-City went 3-4-1-0 against Wenatchee, with the road team winning almost every game. The Wild took all four games at the Toyota Center, while the Americans went 3-0-1 in Wenatchee. The two teams meet again three weeks from tonight, this time in Wenatchee.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Jake Gudelj (0-2-2) Mason Kraft (0-4-3)
Cruz Pavao (0-2-2) Luka Shcherbyna (3-0-3)
Multiple Players (1-0-1) Josh Fluker (1-1-2)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Power Play - 22.2% (2/9) Power Play - 14.3% (2/14)
Penalty Kill - 76.9% (10/13) Penalty Kill - 78.6% (11/14)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha Blue #30
Gesa Autograph Booth: Rookie card giveaway signers
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
