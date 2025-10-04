Preview: Americans vs Wild - October 4, 2025

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Wild

Saturday, October 4, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Vit Plant Home Opener

2024-25 Rookie Card Giveaway

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans dropped an extremely physical 7-1 game in Everett last night. There were multiple fights in the opening period, including just eight seconds after the puck dropped. Charlie Elick scored the lone goal for the Americans while Ryan Grout was peppered with 57 shots.

VS WENATCHEE: This is the first of six meetings between the Americans and Wild. Last season Tri-City went 3-4-1-0 against Wenatchee, with the road team winning almost every game. The Wild took all four games at the Toyota Center, while the Americans went 3-0-1 in Wenatchee. The two teams meet again three weeks from tonight, this time in Wenatchee.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Jake Gudelj (0-2-2) Mason Kraft (0-4-3)

Cruz Pavao (0-2-2) Luka Shcherbyna (3-0-3)

Multiple Players (1-0-1) Josh Fluker (1-1-2)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Power Play - 22.2% (2/9) Power Play - 14.3% (2/14)

Penalty Kill - 76.9% (10/13) Penalty Kill - 78.6% (11/14)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Chuck-A-Puck

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck

Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha Blue #30

Gesa Autograph Booth: Rookie card giveaway signers

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.