Game Preview: Cougars at Chiefs

Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Prince George Cougars are aiming to collect a weekend sweep as they meet the Spokane Chiefs at 6:05 pm to complete a weekend double-header. The Cougars bested the Chiefs by a 2-1 score last night to improve their record to 3-0-0-0 on the young 2025-26 season. San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen was terrific in season debut, making 26 saves and was named the game's first star. PG received their offence from Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak and 20-year-old Kooper Gizowski who delivered a power-play goal in the third period.

You can watch tonight's game for free on VICTORY+.

You can also listen to tonight's game live on 94.3 The Goat.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEAON SERIES:

October 3/2025 at Spokane (2-1 PG)

October 4/2025 - at Spokane

March 6/2026 - vs. Spokane

March 7/2026 - vs. Spokane

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (3) - Jett Lajoie

Assists (5) - Bauer Dumanski

Points (6) - Brock Souch

Penalty Minutes (9) - Dermot Johnston

Plus/Minus (+6) - Jett Lajoie/Kooper Gizowski

Wins (2) - Alexander Levshyn

Goals Against Average (1.00) - Josh Ravesnsbergen

Save Percentage (.965) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (0) - N/A

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 21 points away from 100 career points

-Terik Parascak is 12 points away from 200 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 10 games away from 100 career games

-Kooper Gizowski is 8 games away from 250 career games

-Carson Carels is 9 points away from 50 career points

-Lee Shurgot is 9 games away from 100 career games

NEWS AND NOTES

THREE GAMES DOWN: The Prince George Cougars collected their third victory of the season, improving their record to a perfect 3-0 record. The team defeated the Spokane Chiefs by a 2-1 score last night. Terik Parascak and Kooper Gizowski supplied the Cougar offence, and Josh Ravensbergen made 26 saves in his season debut. The Cats are 3-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season when the team won their first eight games, which still stands as a franchise record.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a filth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series. Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks). For Foster, he found the back of the net and suited up in two games for the bolts, Ravensbergen picked up a win in his first start in an NHL jersey, and Vaughan dropped the mitts twice in the same game. For Parascak, he also got into games and provided a pair of assists. All four Cougars have now returned to the team and are back for the remainder of the season.







