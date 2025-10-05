Wheat Kings Blanked by Oil Kings
Published on October 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
When the game was over, Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray summed it up rather succinctly: "When it rains it pours."
The Edmonton Oil Kings poured it on against the Wheat Kings on Saturday, October 4 as they won 5-0. Hudson Perry made 29 saves in his Wheat Kings debut.
"The first ten minutes, we were kind of flat but in the last ten minutes we came along and had a back-and-forth period," Murray said. "In the second, you get down, they get that second and third one, and you could feel the air being let out of the balloon."
The first seven shots of the game went the Oil Kings' way, and on the last one, they broke through. Miroslav Holinka set up for a one-timer at the top of the left circle and let a shot go low and hard that found the back of the Wheat Kings' net.
Early in the second, the Oil Kings stretched their lead. Lukas Sawchyn wrapped the puck around the net and fed it back door to Joe Iginla, who had the tap-in for the 2-0 lead.
Though the Wheat Kings survived a penalty shot by Max Curran unscathed, the Oil Kings got their 3-0 lead right after. Poul Anderson drove the middle and snapped a shot through traffic that gave Perry some trouble, trickling behind him and in.
After the Wheat Kings couldn't convert on a 5-on-3, the Oil Kings made them pay. Adam Jecho broke in and just ripped a shot home from long range to stretch the lead to 4-0.
The Oil Kings made good on a 5-on-3 of their own. Just 15 seconds into it, Ethan McKenzie leaned into a one-timer from the top of the right circle and blasted it in.
"Our veteran guys need to lead the way," Murray said. "We have enough veteran presence, guys who have had success in this league, they need to lead the way."
The Wheat Kings get a chance to bury the loss almost immediately. They host the Saskatoon Blades tomorrow. Puck drop is 4:00.
Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025
- Hurricanes Top Hitmen, 7-1 - Calgary Hitmen
- Vees Dominate Thunderbirds - Penticton Vees
- Giants Beat Warriors, 5-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Pats Power Past Broncos, 4-2, for Road Redemption - Regina Pats
- Armstrong, Rebman Combine for 4 Points, Chiefs Fall to Cougars in Second Straight Nailbiter - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Shut Out Wheat Kings for First Time in 14 Years - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Fall to Giants - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Blanked by Oil Kings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Cougars at Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 5 VS Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Look to Rebound Following Friday Loss - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Chiefs Look for Different Result against Cougars Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Wrap up Road Trip in Wheat City - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Wild - October 4, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: October 4 at Kamloops - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Fire Seven Past Blazers - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Wenatchee Battles out of Two-Goal Hole Friday, But Victoria Delivers in Overtime for 5-4 Win - Wenatchee Wild
- Cougars Stay Perfect With 2-1 Win Over Chiefs In Spokane - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brandon Wheat Kings Stories
- Late Push, Feistiness Not Enough for Wheat Kings against Blades
- Wheat Kings Blanked by Oil Kings
- Offensive Outburst Not Enough for Wheat Kings in Moose Jaw
- Opening Night Comeback Falls Just Short for Wheat Kings
- Jacobson Embraces Year of Firsts, New Responsibilities