Hitmen Earn 5-2 Victory over Hurricanes

Published on October 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen opened a three-game homestand at the Scotiabank Saddledome this afternoon, earning a decisive 5-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Lethbridge struck early, just one minute into the game, with Hudson Kibblewhite opening the scoring. Calgary appeared to respond on the power play when Ethan Moore found the back of the net, but the goal was reviewed and waved off due to a hand pass off the faceoff.

Calgary responded in the second period, taking over the game with Ben MacBeath starting the surge with his second goal of the season to tie the game. Moments later, Caine Wilke notched his first as a Hitmen, finishing a feed from Bobby Williams to give Calgary the lead. Moore was finally rewarded in the third period, converting on a beautiful passing play from Kale Dach and Brandon Gorzynski. Gorzynski then added one of his own, his first of the season since returning from Dallas Stars training camp, to extend the lead to 4-1.

Lethbridge cut the lead in half at the 11:32 mark of the frame with a goal from Gavin Lesiuk, but Hunter Aura restored Calgary's three-goal cushion with a power-play marker less than five minutes later, sealing the 5-2 final.

Calgary outshot Lethbridge 36-22, with goaltender Eric Tu standing tall between the pipes, making 20 saves. Gorzynski's three-point performance (1g, 2a) earned him first star honours, while MacBeath (1g, 1a) and newcomer Harrison Lodewyk (2a) claimed second and third star recognition.

With the win, Calgary improves to 3-2-0-0, placing them third in the Central Division with six points.

Calgary's homestand continues next weekend with a pair of games at the Scotiabank Saddledome. On Friday, Oct. 10 Medicine Hat is in the 'Dome for a 7:00 p.m. start while on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 13, it's the first visit in two seasons from the Portland Winterhawks. Game time is at 1:00 p.m.. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.







