Game Preview: Vees at Wild

Published on October 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees will look to make it three wins in three days when they battle the Wenatchee Wild at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, WA on Sunday at 4:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees had an offensive explosion last night against the Seattle Thunderbirds scoring eight goals in the second period to come away with a 10-4 win. The eight goal frame is a new Vees record for goals in a period as well as an expansion team record in the WHL. Brittan Alstead had a hat-trick and an assist while Ryden Evers and Jacob Kvasnicka also had four point nights.

The Wild are also playing their third game in as many nights. They fell 5-4 in overtime to Victoria on Friday before dropping a 3-2 decision in Tri-City against the Americans last night. They are 0-2-2 this season with an overtime and a shootout loss.

Following tonight's game the Vees will get some rest before returning to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday Oct. 11 for another battle with the Kelowna Rockets.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brooks DeMars: DeMars picked up his first WHL point with an assist last night and the 16 year-old has seemingly gained confidence on each shift he has played in the WHL.

Fast Fact: AJ Reyelts is the projected starter in tonight's game. His 1.62 goals against average is the fourth best in the WHL so far this season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 9 points (3g, 6a)

Brittan Alstead- 8 points (5g, 3a)

Brady Birnie- 7 points (3g, 4a)

Ryden Evers- 7 points (3g, 4a)

Diego Johnson- 5 points (4g, 1a)

Wild:

Mason Kraft- 6 points (1g, 5a)

Luca Shcherbyna- 3 points (3g)

Aiden Grossklaus- 2 points (2g)







