Vees Pick up Third Straight Win

Published on October 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees swept their three game weekend with a 5-1 victory in Wenatchee against the Wild on Sunday night.

The Vees move to 4-2-1 with the victory and have points in four straight games.

For the fifth straight game the Vees found the back of the net first on Sunday night as Diego Johnson potted home a loose puck off a scramble in the crease for his first of two goals jumping him to six on the season.

The Wild would answer back with just under eight minutes remaining in the period on a shot that went high glove side to make it 1-1 heading into the second period.

Like last night, the Vees dominated the second period scoring three times. First, it was Tristan Petersen deflecting a puck up high and into the net for his first WHL goal. Then, Jacob Kvasnicka struck on the powerplay for his fourth goal of the season and seventh point of the weekend. Late in the period Johnson batted home his second of the game. It was originally called no goal, but after review it was deemed a good goal making the score 4-1 heading into the final 20.

The Wild pushed in the final frame putting 22 shots towards the goal but the Vees were able to kill off a second five-on-three of the night backstopped by AJ Reyelts. Morgan Tastad salted the game away with a shorthanded empty net goal to make the final score 5-1.

The Vees finished off the weekend 4/16 on the man advantage.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 33

Wild- 35

Scoring:

Vees- Diego Johnson (2), Tristan Petersen, Jacob Kvasnicka, Morgan Tastad

Wild- Luka Shcherbyna

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/8

Wild- 0/7

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts- 34/35

Wild- Luka Tvrznik - 28/32

Up Next: The Vees return home to the SOEC Saturday Oct. 11 at 6:05PM to take on the Kelowna Rockets.







