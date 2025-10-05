Broncos Fall to Pats in First Home Loss of the Season

The Swift Current Broncos saw their undefeated home record come to an end on Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the visiting Regina Pats at the InnovationPlex.

The Broncos came out flying, opening the scoring just 54 seconds into the game with Josh McGregor burying his first of the season on the power play. Jace McFaul and Noah Kosick picked up assists on the early goal.

Regina answered back midway through the period when Keets Fawcett converted on the Pats power play opportunity, tying the game at 1-1. The Pats kept the momentum rolling with late-period goals from Ellis Mieyette at 17:25 and Zachary Lansard just over a minute later. Lansard's tally stood as the game-winner.

The Pats struck again early in the second, capitalizing once more on the man advantage as Julien Maze extended the lead to 4-1 at 3:55. It was Regina's second power play goal of the night.

The Broncos showed resilience in the third. Rookie Carter Moen scored his first WHL goal at 6:10, assisted by McGregor and McFaul, who each picked up their second point of the night. The goal sparked life in the Broncos, but Regina's defense held strong to close out the game.

Both teams finished with 32 shots on goal, but special teams proved to be a difference-maker. Swift Current went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Regina was 2-for-6. Joey Rocha turned aside 28 of 32 shots in net for the Broncos.

Head coach Dean DeSilva acknowledged the challenges of the back-to-back games, especially with a young roster:

"With a young team it is a struggle for them when we are playing back to back games. When players are tired, we need to keep things simple and communicate better on the ice than we did tonight. We learn and we keep moving forward."

With the loss, the Broncos' record drops to 3-2-0-0 on the season.

The Broncos look to bounce back on Tuesday, October 7, as they hit the road to face the Moose Jaw Warriors.







