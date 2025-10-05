Americans Down Wild, Win First Game Of 2025-26

Kennwick, WA - Tri-City Americans (1-3-0-0) forward Cash Koch led the charge Saturday night, scoring twice, adding and assist and dropping the gloves in a 3-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild (0-2-1-1) at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

Wenatchee opened the scoring 11:56 into the game. A long shot from the blue line by Drew Smith was deflected in by Mason Kraft for his first WHL goal, putting Wenatchee on top.

The score remained 1-0 Wild through the first period with the shots 14-11 Tri-City.

Early in the second the Americans tied the game. Savin Virk picked up the puck along the left-wing boards in the Wild zone before skating to the slot and wiring a shot over the blocker of Tobias Tvrznik. The goal came just 1:30 into the period.

Despite plenty of scoring chances, and a handful of posts hit, the score remained 1-1 through the first 40 minutes of play.

Tri-City received six power plays in the game before the Wild got their first, but it was the Americans taking advantage of Wenatchee's power play.

Off a faceoff in the Americans end, Koch took off up the left wing and took a stretch pass for a partial breakaway into the Wild zone. As he cut to the net and fired the puck on goal, Koch was pushed into Tvrznik, knocking the net off its pegs.

The puck had already crossed the goal line before that contact was made however, so the referee immediately signaled that the goal would count. It was Koch's first of the season and second career shorthanded goal.

Koch nearly scored another shorthanded goal 1:25 later. As the final seconds ticked down on the penalty, Koch took a rink-wide pass and was home free coming down the right wing.

This time he snapped a shot over the glove of Tvrznik for his second goal of the night, putting the Americans ahead 3-1 with 5:05 to play.

Wenatchee pulled Tvrznik for the extra attacker in the final minutes, and while on their second power play of the game, scored to cut the lead down to one with 57 seconds remaining. Aiden Grossklaus was able to bang in a rebound at the top of the crease.

Despite the Wild pulling their goalie again, the Americans were able to hang on for the 3-2 victory, their first win of the season.

Tri-City now looks to carry the momentum in Sunday's game against the Everett Silvertips (4-0-1-0) with a 4:05 puck drop at the Toyota Center.







