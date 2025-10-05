Tigers' Commanding 7-1 Victory Over Hitmen

Published on October 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Hitmen Saturday night in Co-op Place for the first of eight matchups this season. The Tigers had a record of 7-0-1-0 against the Hitmen in the 2024-25 regular season

Medicine Hat wasted no time getting on the board as Yaroslav Bryzgalov scored just 0:13 into the first period. Veeti Väisänen took a wrist shot from the point and Bryzgalov deflected the shot past the Hitmen goaltender. Misha Volotovskii grabbed the secondary helper on the goal. The Tigers kept their foot on the gas with a power play goal at 8:01 from Liam Ruck. Markus Ruck made a deceptive no-look pass to his brother Liam to connect for the goal. Their linemate Noah Davidson picked up the secondary assist. The Tigers finished the period with 16 shots, while the Hitmen had 8.

Carter Cunningham scored a beautiful goal at 5:37 in the second frame to make it 3-0 Tigers. Cunningham caught a no-look pass from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll between his legs and scored from his backhand for his first goal of the year. Calgary cut Medicine Hat's lead down to two with a goal from Landon Amrhein at 14:28. Gordon-Carroll responded just 18 seconds later for his first goal of the year in his first game back from injury. Kade Stengrim and Dayton Reschny connected with Gordon-Carroll on the goal. Volotvskii scored his third of the year from the slot off of a tic-tac-toe passing play from Niilopekka Muhonen and Bryzgalov at 17:22. The Tabbies had put on the pressure this period but had one more left in them before heading into the second intermission. This time it was Väisänen with a shot that just barely squeezed by the Hitmen goaltender for his first of the season. Markus Ruck earned his second assist of the night on the goal.

The Tigers went into the third period with an enormous 6-1 lead over the Hitmen. Calgary outshot Medicine Hat 13-11 in the third frame but Carter Casey stood tall in net for the Tigers during his first WHL start. Casey stopped 30 of 31 shots, finishing the night with a .944 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average. Gordon-Carroll finished his triumphant comeback game with a goal at 9:35 in the third period for his second of the night. Liam Ruck would pickup the assist on the goal, and the Tigers finished the game with a 7-1 victory.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25.0%

PK: 6/6 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Carter Casey (.944SV%, 1.00GAA) - Medicine Hat

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Kade Stengrim (1A)

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday, October 8th in Co-op Place to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings. Tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.