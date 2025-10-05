Four-Goal Third Period Lifts Hawks Over Blazers
Published on October 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Kamloops, B.C. - The Portland Winterhawks tallied four goals in a 9:55 span to seal victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night. The win was the second of the season for Portland.
Game #5: Portland (6) vs. Kamloops (4)
SOG: POR (36) - KAM (29)
PP: POR (0/1) - KAM (1/2)
Saves: Štěbeták (24) - Kufterins (30)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE:
SCORING:
POR - Kayd Ruedig (1) from Jordan Duguay
KAM - Nathan Behm (4) from JP Hurlbert
POR - Max Pšenička (1) from Jordan Duguay and Carsyn Dyck
KAM - JP Hurlbert (8) from Ty Bonkowski and Ryan Miller
KAM - JP Hurlbert (9) from Ryan Michael and Jordan Keller (PP)
KAM - Tommy Lafreniere (2) from JP Hurlbert and Ty Bonkowski
POR - Jordan Duguay (2) from Carsyn Dyck and Max Pšenička
POR - Max Pšenička (2) from Ryan Miller and Carter Sotheran
POR - Jake Gustafson (1) from Carsyn Dyck and Max Pšenička (GW)
POR - Jordan Duguay (3) from Alex Weiermair and Griffin Darby (EN)
For the first time this season Portland tallied the opening goal of the season. Kayd Ruedig potted his first goal of the season with a short-side snipe just 1:56 into the game. But the Blazers would be sure to keep this a close game, as Nathan Behm scored his fourth goal of the season less than two minutes later. The teams would play knotted at one for a few minutes before Max Pšenička blasted home a one-timer for his season's first marker. Portland would have that lead for roughly 12 minutes before JP Hurlbert equalized the game at two late in the first. That was the score into the first intermission.
Only one goal was scored in the second, and it belonged to the home team. Hurlbert scored his second straight goal on the powerplay. That made the score 3-2 Blazers.
Just 32 seconds into the third period, Kamloops would score its third straight goal. Tommy Lafreniere slid one past Ondrej Štěbeták on a cross-ice feed from Hurlbert. With the scoreboard reading 4-2, Portland needed the pendulum to swing back firmly in their favor. That happened eight minutes into the third when Jordan Duguay scored his second goal of the season to bring Portland back within one. Another Pšenička goal tied the game at four. With only 2:26 remaining in the game, Jake Gustafson scored his first WHL goal to push the Hawks ahead 5-4. An empty netter from Duguay would seal the game, and confirm the victory.
Duguay (2G, 2A), Pšenička (2G, 2A) and Carsyn Dyck (3A) all hit new career highs for points in a game. It was also Pšenička's first multi-goal game.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks continue their lengthy road trip next weekend with the Alberta swing! Portland travels to Lethbridge on October 10 for a 6pm puck drop against the Hurricanes.
The Portland Winterhawks are celebrating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal at our home opener on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.
